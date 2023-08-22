PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band is celebrating 50 years of TRADOC this Thursday and Friday as part of their summer concert series. Sergeant Hunter Payne and Sergeant Libby Norton joined us to share more about “Music Under the Stars”.

The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band

Music Under the Stars, 1812 Overture

August 24: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Park, Ft. Eustis

August 25: 7 p.m. at Victory Landing Park, Newport News

www.Tradoc.Army.Mil

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the US Army Training and Doctrine Command Band.