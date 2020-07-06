U-Pick Summer Adventures with Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast

It may be hard to enjoy the summer like you want with all of the restrictions surrounding COVID-19. However, those restrictions couldn’t stop Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast from creating a fun and interactive online program.

The U-Pick: Summer Adventures with GSCCC series allows girls to complete badges at their own pace with support from camp staff during designated times/days.

Shanise Harrison from GSCCC gave us the inside scoop on what girls can look forward to once they sign up for the program.

For more information on U-Pick: Summer Adventures visit GSCCC.org.

