Two People, One Fitness Goal

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you are barely off the couch, or ready to level up to an already fabulous physique, enlisting the help of a personal trainer could help you get results faster. Today Onelife Fitness Personal Trainer Bill Flowers talked about the one-on-one strategy that is never one size fits all.
Bill Flowers Onelife Fitness in Norfolk
1900 Monticello Avenue
Call (757) 248-4800 to schedule an appointment
Visit OnelifeFitness.com to find your nearest location and connect on Facebook @ Onelife Fitness Norfolk
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Onelife Fitness
