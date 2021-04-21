Turn Technology Into Opportunity!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether a business, institution or individual is using technology a little, or almost entirely as a means to stay engaged, everyone will need help with a problem at some point!
Today, Market Campus Director for Bryant & Stratton College, Jeff Thorud, shared the degree and certification programs that have been designed to help BSC students be ready to capitalize on a career in Information Technology and Business.
Bryant & Stratton College
Hampton and Virginia Beach
SPRING 2021 semester begins Wednesday, May 5th
Call (866)873-6936 or visit BryantStratton.edu
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College