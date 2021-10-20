Turn Dreams into Reality With the Right Education!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Even with all the challenges we face today we still have dream jobs and career goals. One way of making those dreams and goals a reality starts with the right training and education. Director of Hampton Roads Bryant & Stratton Campuses, Jeff Thorud, tells us why BSC could be a great place to start!

Bryant & Stratton College

Business and Information Technology Open House

Thursday, November 4 at 6 p.m. at the Virginia Beach campus.

The Winter 2022 semester starts on Wednesday, January 12th at both Hampton and Virginia Beach Campuses. For more information visit BryantStratton.edu or call (866) 873-6936.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is Sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.