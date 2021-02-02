Tuition Track Portfolio

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the National Center for Education Statistics, college tuition, fees, room and board at public universities have increased by more than 30% in the last 10 years. That kind of inflation makes it difficult for families to make long-term education plans which is why Virginia 529 has introduced the Tuition Track Portfolio.

Virginia 529 Tuition Track Portfolio
Learn more about the new Tuition Track Portfolio and see if it would be a good fit for your family’s college savings goals by visiting Virginia529.com or by calling (888) 567-0540
You can also connect on Facebook and Twitter.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia 529.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***