“Trouble The Dog” Partnership

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Command Dog Training in Yorktown offers a variety of dog training for our furry friends, but it’s a not so furry, but of so fluffy stuffed animal with a special talent helping children in crisis.

On Command Dog Training Owner, Tom Hendrickson, explains why “Trouble the Dog” is so important.

They have partnered with the Kennek Foundation to help first responders provide comfort to children in crisis to bring hope and resilience when it’s needed the most, and they do it with some help from this dog named Trouble.

To find out more about Trouble and On Command Dog Training, you can visit them in Newport News at 892 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and in Yorktown at 2025 George Washington Memorial Highway. You can also give them a call at (757) 846-4404 or visit oncommanddogtraining.net.

