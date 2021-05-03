PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In-person theater is back on stage in Virginia Beach this weekend with “TRIPLE THREAT”… a one man autobiographical show written and starring James T. Lane. James joined us with all the details about this amazing one man show.

Triple Threat

by James T. Lane

Live in-person at Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach

Friday through Sunday

Tickets (757) 499-0137

TheZ.org

Facebook @americandreamtheater

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Zeiders American Dream Theater.