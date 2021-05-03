PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In-person theater is back on stage in Virginia Beach this weekend with “TRIPLE THREAT”… a one man autobiographical show written and starring James T. Lane. James joined us with all the details about this amazing one man show.
Triple Threat
by James T. Lane
Live in-person at Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach
Friday through Sunday
Tickets (757) 499-0137
TheZ.org
Facebook @americandreamtheater
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Zeiders American Dream Theater.