Treetopia 2021

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Fall is the best time of year to plant trees in Hampton Roads. In Virginia Beach, the City Council has a goal to increase the tree canopy in Virginia Beach from 39% to 45%.

Now in order to reach that goal, it’s vital to educate the community and empower tree planting – which is exactly what you can do at Treetopia 2021!

Symsi Denson, Operation Coordinator with Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation explains the tree-mendous opportunity you can get involved in this weekend on today’s community connection.

Treetopia 2021
Saturday, November 6th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mount Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach!
Tree saplings are first come first serve!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter