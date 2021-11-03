PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Fall is the best time of year to plant trees in Hampton Roads. In Virginia Beach, the City Council has a goal to increase the tree canopy in Virginia Beach from 39% to 45%.

Now in order to reach that goal, it’s vital to educate the community and empower tree planting – which is exactly what you can do at Treetopia 2021!

Symsi Denson, Operation Coordinator with Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation explains the tree-mendous opportunity you can get involved in this weekend on today’s community connection.

Treetopia 2021

Saturday, November 6th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mount Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach!

Tree saplings are first come first serve!