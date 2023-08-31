PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re looking for non-surgical treatments to relieve pain, including regenerative therapies, and effective more natural ways to help your body heal, then Dr. Lisa Barr, “The Pain Magician”, explains how Prolozone Therapy can help. It’s an injection therapy that adds ozone gas with other substances that promote healing.
