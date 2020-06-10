Treating Vein Disease

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the Society for Vascular Medicine, more than 30 million Americans suffer from vein disease, but only 10% seek treatment. The Center for Vein Restoration is a leader in vein and vascular care, and Dr. Keith Nichols joined us with solutions and treatment options.

Center for Vein Restoration
Get in touch with Dr. Keith Nichols and his team at the Center for Vein Restoration by calling 1-800 FIX LEGS or find them online at CenterforVein.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Center for Vein Restoration.

