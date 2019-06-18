Treating Trauma with Neurofeedback

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When a person goes through a trauma, the first step in the healing process usually involves talk therapy. Neurotherapy has also been proven to be effective in the recovery process. Dr. Rick Ellis is a neurotherapist and director of Spectrum Psychological and Neurotherapy and he joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with details about neurotherapy and how it helps bring relief to his patients.

