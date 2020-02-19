Live Now
Treating Test Anxiety

HR Show

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We are quickly approaching the test-taking season for many local students, but even the most prepared students can struggle when it comes to taking those tests. Tom Shenk from Brain Balance Virginia Beach joined us with some advice, solutions and coping techniques for students taking tests.

Free Workshop!
“Why Tutoring Often Isn’t Enough”
Thursday, February 19th at 6:30 p.m.

Brain Balance Virginia Beach
5286 Fairfield Shopping Center
Virginia Beach
(757) 644-6460
BRAIN BALANCE.COM

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Brain Balance Virginia Beach.

