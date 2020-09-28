PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Patients with mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, suicidal thoughts, and post-traumatic stress disorder may benifit from ketamine infusion therapy. Find out more from Mind Peace Medical Director, Dr. Patrick Oliver.
Mind Peace Clinics
Dr. Patrick Oliver
6275 East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk
For more information, call (757) 337-1525 or visit MindPeaceClinics.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mind Peace Clinics.
MORE FROM HRS!
- Employer Challenges
- Military Minute: Military Citizen of the Year
- Treating Suicidal Ideation
- Amazon’s New Tech and Gadgets
- Discovering Hampton Roads: Constant’s Wharf in Suffolk