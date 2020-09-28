Treating Suicidal Ideation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Patients with mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, suicidal thoughts, and post-traumatic stress disorder may benifit from ketamine infusion therapy. Find out more from Mind Peace Medical Director, Dr. Patrick Oliver.

Mind Peace Clinics

Dr. Patrick Oliver

6275 East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk

For more information, call (757) 337-1525 or visit MindPeaceClinics.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mind Peace Clinics.

