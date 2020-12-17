Treating Prostate Cancer

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Nearly all men will experience some erectile dysfunction for the first few months after prostate cancer treatment. However, substantial improvement is possible with the right treatment. Dr. Jessica Delong at the Devine-Jordan Center for Reconstructive Surgery and Pelvic Health at Urology of Virginia joined HRS with some very helpful information about prostate cancer and erectile dysfunction.

Devine-Jordan Center for Reconstructive Surgery and Pelvic Health at Urology of Virginia
You can get in touch with Dr. Jessica Delong by calling (757) 525-4MEN
Visit UrologyofVA.net
You can also learn more at EdCure.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Urology of Virginia, EDCURE.org & Boston Scientific.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***