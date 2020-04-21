PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, MD from Orthopaedic and Spine Center in Newport News says he understands why people may feel discomfort about going to a doctor’s office right now, but he says there is no need to tolerate pain and discomfort from an existing health issue that can still be treated safely.
Dr. Jeffrey Carlson
Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Newport News
Call at (757) 596-1900 or visit OSC-ORTHO.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Orthopaedic and Spine Center.
More From HRS!
- Treating Pain In A Pandemic
- Reck on the Road: Downtown Sound
- Now More Than Ever, It’s Time To Thank A Teacher!
- 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee canceled
- United Way of South Hampton Roads receives more than $800K from corporations, including Dollar Tree