PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether it’s a sudden injury or pain from long-term wear-and-tear, getting the right treatment for your orthopaedic needs is important.

Dr. Will Byrd is an orthopaedic joint replacement surgeon with Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists and he joined us with advice if one of your joints needs attention.

Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists

Serving Hampton Roads for over 100 years with five locations offering complete comprehensive and specialized orthopedic care.

AtlanticOrtho.com

(757) 321-3300

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Atlantic Orthapaedic Specialists.