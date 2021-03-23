Treat Yourself And Score A Prize!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For a few more days, breakfast, lunch and dinner could score you some fabulous prizes at some sixty participating venues, as Virginia Beach restaurant Month continues through the end of March.

Today, Kelli Norman from The Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau reminded us how easy it is to participate, and support local businesses.

Eat, Drink and Win!

Visit RestaurantMonthVB.com

or call (757) 385-4700

