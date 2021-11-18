Travel Holiday Concerns

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With vaccination numbers up and COVID cases down, the number of travelers on the move this Thanksgiving weekend is expected to be substantial.

Kalfus and Nachman, Attorney Paul Hernandez joined us on HRS with a few tips for traveling this holiday season.

Kalfus & Nachman Attorneys at Law serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina for more than 40 years.
Visit KalfusNachman.com or call the office at (757) 461-4900 for more information.

