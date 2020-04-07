Travel Designers: What to Do When Vacation Plans Change

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether is was a spring break adventure or a honeymoon, it’s no fun to call off a trip. Beyond the grief of letting it go, there are steps you can take to make that cancellation less of a loss.

Today Elizabeth Psimas shares what years of experience in the industry has taught her about packing and unpacking that suitcase.

Travel Designers

(757) 399-0111

traveldesignersinc.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Travel Designers.

More From HRS!