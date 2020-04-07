Travel Designers: What to Do When Vacation Plans Change

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether is was a spring break adventure or a honeymoon, it’s no fun to call off a trip. Beyond the grief of letting it go, there are steps you can take to make that cancellation less of a loss.
Today Elizabeth Psimas shares what years of experience in the industry has taught her about packing and unpacking that suitcase.
Travel Designers
(757) 399-0111
traveldesignersinc.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Travel Designers.
More From HRS!
- How are Hampton Roads’ first responders being impacted by COVID-19? We asked them
- Top Local Headlines | April 7
- Death toll at Canterbury facility in Henrico reaches 32
- LIVE NOW: US coronavirus death toll tops 11,000
- Lowe’s will close stores Easter Sunday to give employees ‘much-deserved day off’