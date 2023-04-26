PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After serving their country, many military veterans return home in need of housing and assistance to re-enter civilian life.

Alexis Brown, Senior Loan Officer, and Chas Sampson, CEO of Seven Principles, share more about what veterans need to know to invest in real estate.

They have a free benefit seminar coming up on May 4 from 6 p.m. -8 p.m. at Doubletree by Hilton in Virginia Beach. Text “Veteran” to 757-720-1620 to learn more and register.

Veterans United and Seven Principles

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Veterans United and Seven Principles.