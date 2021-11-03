Transitioning From High School to College

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s November and if you’re the parent of a high school senior then you know it’s a crucial month for your scholar because it’s college application time! From programs, financial aid, and proximity – there are so many factors to consider.

Market Campus Director, Jeff Thorud joined us from Bryant & Stratton College, to tell us what they have to offer.

If you’re interested in learning more, join Bryant & Stratton College tomorrow night at 6 p.m. on the Virginia Beach Campus for their Dine & Discuss event.

The Winter 2022 semester starts on Wednesday, January 12th at both Hampton and Virginia Beach Campuses. For more information visit BryantStratton.edu or call (866) 873-6936.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.

