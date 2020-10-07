Train for In-Demand Careers With Bryant & Stratton College

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With so much of our work and education going virtual, it’s no surprise that technical support and digital marketing are growing career fields. Today, Director of Hampton and Virginia Beach campuses Jeff Thorud shared the details of the new programs already being offered, so students can capitalize on these trends.

Bryant & Stratton College

Hampton and Virginia Beach campuses

Winter 2021 semester begins Wednesday, January 13.

For registration, enrollment, and more information call (866) 873-6936

Visit BryantStratton.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.

More From HRS!