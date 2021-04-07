Train For A Career In Health Care

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether it’s Bryant & Stratton’s accredited nursing program, a certificate in maternal wellness, or preparation to become a professional administrator, there are many ways to enter and excel in the growing field of health care. Today Market Campus Director Jeff Thorud explained how Bryant & Stratton can help prospective students find the training that best suits their goals, and prepare them for a rewarding career.
Bryant & Stratton College
Hampton and Virginia Beach
SPRING 2021 semester begins Wednesday, May 5.
Call (866) 873-6936 or visit BryantStratton.edu
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College