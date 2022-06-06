PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When it comes to sports injuries and various types of arthritis, there are non-surgical ways to manage these conditions.

Dr. Fred Bagares, a sports medicine specialist with TPMG, joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to talk about the musculoskeletal system.

TPMG Tidewater Sports and Osteopathic Medicine

Located at 4421 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Suite 114, Virginia Beach

Get in touch with Dr. Bagares’ office by calling: (757) 659-6290

You can also visit http://mytpmg.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG Tidewater Sports and Osteopathic Medicine, Virginia Beach