TPMG Is Seeking Study Participants!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If your incontinence is exacerbated by a chronic cough, TPMG is looking to help you, and potentially learn how to help countless others! Today Pulmonologist Dr. Vijay Subraminiam explained the requirements of a clinical trial specifically looking to bring relief to those who have more instances of incontinence due to coughing.

To learn more call (757) 741-0981

Email Clinical Trials@TPMGPC.com

You can also visit ClinicalTrial.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Tidewater Physicians Multi Specialty Group

More From HRS!