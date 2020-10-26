TPMG Is Seeking Study Participants!

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If your incontinence is exacerbated by a chronic cough, TPMG is looking to help you, and potentially learn how to help countless others! Today Pulmonologist Dr. Vijay Subraminiam explained the requirements of a clinical trial specifically looking to bring relief to those who have more instances of incontinence due to coughing.

To learn more call (757) 741-0981
Email Clinical Trials@TPMGPC.com
You can also visit ClinicalTrial.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Tidewater Physicians Multi Specialty Group

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***