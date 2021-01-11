TPMG Is Looking To Help Those With Chronic Cough

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If a cough is disrupting your days and nights, Tidewater Physicians Multi-Specialty Group is looking to help you, and others who are also suffering. Today Dr. Laura Schneider of TPMG’s clinical research division in Newport News explains what participants can expect when lending their time and medical history to a clinical study.

To learn more about this Chronic Cough Treatment Study, get in touch with Dr. Linda Schneider and her team at TPMG Clinical Research Division at Newport News by calling (757) 232-8836 or visit MYTPMG.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by TPMG Clinical Research Division at Newport News

