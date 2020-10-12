TPMG Is Looking To Help And Study Cases Of Chronic Cough

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you have a cough that is disrupting your life at all hours of the day and night, Tidewater Physicians Multi-specialty Group may be able to help. Today Dr. Vijay Subraminiam, M.D. shared the details of a new study where qualified participants could be evaluated, compensated and make an important contribution toward finding effective treatment.

Chronic Cough Investigational Treatment Trial
Conducted by TPMG Clinical Research
(757) 741-0981 or email Clinical Trials @tpmgpc.com
You can also visit ClinicalTrial.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by TPMG Clinical Research

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***