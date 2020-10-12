TPMG Is Looking To Help And Study Cases Of Chronic Cough

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you have a cough that is disrupting your life at all hours of the day and night, Tidewater Physicians Multi-specialty Group may be able to help. Today Dr. Vijay Subraminiam, M.D. shared the details of a new study where qualified participants could be evaluated, compensated and make an important contribution toward finding effective treatment.
Chronic Cough Investigational Treatment Trial
Conducted by TPMG Clinical Research
(757) 741-0981 or email Clinical Trials @tpmgpc.com
You can also visit ClinicalTrial.net
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by TPMG Clinical Research
