TPMG Crohn’s Disease Clinical Trial

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or a loved one is living with Crohn’s Disease, you might be a good candidate for an investigational treatment study going on right here in Hampton Roads. Dr. Frances Jones from TPMG Gastroenterology in Williamsburg joined us on HRS with the details.

To learn more about TPMG’s Crohn’s Disease Clinical Trial

Call (757) 741-0981 or email

CLINICAL TRIALS @T-P-M-G P-C.COM for more information

You can also visit MYTPMG.COM

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG.

MORE FROM HRS!