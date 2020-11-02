TPMG Crohn’s Disease Clinical Trial

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or a loved one is living with Crohn’s Disease, you might be a good candidate for an investigational treatment study going on right here in Hampton Roads. Dr. Frances Jones from TPMG Gastroenterology in Williamsburg joined us on HRS with the details.

To learn more about TPMG’s Crohn’s Disease Clinical Trial
Call (757) 741-0981 or email
CLINICAL TRIALS @T-P-M-G P-C.COM for more information
You can also visit MYTPMG.COM

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

