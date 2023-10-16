PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Parks provide a sense of public pride and cohesion to every community as well as providing recreation and natural habitat for local wildlife. Public parks are essential to the town of Smithfield. Amy Novak joined HRS with details about Windsor Castle Park, The Luter Sports Complex and why these parks add to the quality of life in Smithfield.

Genuine Smithfield & Isle of Wight Tourism

For more information on all the parks and events that the town of Smithfield Parks supports

give them a call at (757) 356-9939

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Genuine Smithfield & Isle of Wight Tourism.