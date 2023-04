PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s an opportunity for children to interact with their favorite vehicles and learn more about the people who operate them! The Junior League of Hampton Roads is hosting their annual Tour Of Trucks Sunday April 23rd from 12 p.m. -3 p.m. at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway. For tickets and more information visit JLHR.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.