PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison, has some great job search tips for the class of 2023.
Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer
TCEnow.com
Looking for a job or to list a job opening? Go to wavy.com/jobs
by: Chris Reckling
Posted:
Updated:
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison, has some great job search tips for the class of 2023.
Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer
TCEnow.com
Looking for a job or to list a job opening? Go to wavy.com/jobs
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.