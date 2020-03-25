PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you are looking for a taste of the islands, you can still find it at Aloha Snacks in Virginia Beach. Owner and Chef Jesse Wykle joined us on the phone with a creative and tasty dessert recipe along with a few important shout-outs to local first responders.
Chocolate Lava Cake w/ Molten Peanut Butter recipe
Melt – 12oz Chocolate, 8oz Butter
Whisk – 4 whole eggs, 4 egg yolks until pale and thick
Add – 1/2 cup powdered sugar, 1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract, pinch salt, 4 tablespoons of flour and whisk again
Finally – whisk and incorporate melted chocolate and butter
Cool – in the fridge for 1 hour
Preheat – oven to 450 degrees
Spray – ramekins and line with small amount of flour; scoop and fill chocolate 3/4 of the way in the ramekin
Add – 1 tablespoon of chunky peanut butter in the middle of chocolate batter
Bake – for 10 to 11 minutes
Remember these little babies will fall, so if you’re looking you’re not cooking!!!
Aloha Snacks
Online ordering with curbside pickup available
501 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach
(757) 428-POKE
MUNCHEM.COM/ALOHASNACKS
FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM @ALOHASNACKSVB
More From HRS
- Fun and Easy DIY Home Projects
- Get Whiter Teeth in No Time
- Computer Concepts: Keeping Your Machines Running CLEAN!
- Today’s Takeout: Aloha Snacks
- Your Local Library is Falling in Line With Your On-Line Life!