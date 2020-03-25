Today’s Takeout: Aloha Snacks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you are looking for a taste of the islands, you can still find it at Aloha Snacks in Virginia Beach. Owner and Chef Jesse Wykle joined us on the phone with a creative and tasty dessert recipe along with a few important shout-outs to local first responders.

Chocolate Lava Cake w/ Molten Peanut Butter recipe

Melt – 12oz Chocolate, 8oz Butter

Whisk – 4 whole eggs, 4 egg yolks until pale and thick

Add – 1/2 cup powdered sugar, 1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract, pinch salt, 4 tablespoons of flour and whisk again

Finally – whisk and incorporate melted chocolate and butter

Cool – in the fridge for 1 hour

Preheat – oven to 450 degrees

Spray – ramekins and line with small amount of flour; scoop and fill chocolate 3/4 of the way in the ramekin

Add – 1 tablespoon of chunky peanut butter in the middle of chocolate batter

Bake – for 10 to 11 minutes

Remember these little babies will fall, so if you’re looking you’re not cooking!!!

Aloha Snacks

Online ordering with curbside pickup available

501 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach

(757) 428-POKE

MUNCHEM.COM/ALOHASNACKS

FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM @ALOHASNACKSVB

