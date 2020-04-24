PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The M&M Hospitality Group is proudly serving its clients and community through three popular Suffolk restaurants. Today, Kati Newman explained how the pickup, delivery, and dock-side services are working, and the efforts each restaurant is making to feed those in need.
M&M Hospitality Group
River Stone Chophouse, Vintage Tavern, and Decoys Seafood
Call between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for same-day pick up after 5 p.m.
(757) 638-7990
- Today’s Takeout: Vintage Tavern, River Stone Chophouse, and Decoys
