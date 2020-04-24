Today’s Takeout: Vintage Tavern, River Stone Chophouse, and Decoys

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The M&M Hospitality Group is proudly serving its clients and community through three popular Suffolk restaurants. Today, Kati Newman explained how the pickup, delivery, and dock-side services are working, and the efforts each restaurant is making to feed those in need.

M&M Hospitality Group

River Stone Chophouse, Vintage Tavern, and Decoys Seafood

Call between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for same-day pick up after 5 p.m.

(757) 638-7990

