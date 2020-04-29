Today’s Takeout: The Butcher’s Son

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’ve been thinking about taking your takeout up a notch — you will want to check out The Butcher’s Son for some fantastic family meals and more! Executive Chef Travis King joined us on Today’s Takeout with all the details.
The Butcher’s Son
1556 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach
(757) 500-7550
FB @theButcherSonVB
500 S. Battlefield Blvd in Chesapeake
(757) 410-5466
FB @theButchersBoy
TheButcherSon.com
