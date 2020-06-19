Today’s Takeout: The ‘Big Wisky’ Porch

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today’s Takeout is all about enjoying amazing waterfront views, delicious bites, and refreshing drinks at The “Big Whisky” Porch at Nauticus in Downtown Norfolk.

The “Big Wisky” Porch at Nauticus
Open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hours will be expanded when the Nauticus reopens on July 3.
Check out the menu online at Nauticus.org.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***