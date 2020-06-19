Today’s Takeout: The ‘Big Wisky’ Porch

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today’s Takeout is all about enjoying amazing waterfront views, delicious bites, and refreshing drinks at The “Big Whisky” Porch at Nauticus in Downtown Norfolk.

The “Big Wisky” Porch at Nauticus

Open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hours will be expanded when the Nauticus reopens on July 3.

Check out the menu online at Nauticus.org.



MORE FROM HRS!