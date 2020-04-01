Today’s Takeout: Sweetwater Cuisine

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Jodi Newland from Sweetwater Cuisine is one of our favorites on The Hampton Roads Show and she’s offering a great takeout over the next two days that will leave your family happy and satisfied!

Wednesday and Thursday
Family Meal Deals
Two great menus featuring Sweetwater favorites like Honey Pecan Fried Chicken Crispers, Dessert Bites, Gourmet Mac & Cheese
Starting at $32
Feeds 4-6 people
Pickup from noon to 6 p.m.

BRUNCH TO GO!
Sunday, April 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
~Sunday brunch REIMAGINED – four different brunch combos – call or visit online to make your reservation and pick up your brunch to go.

Sweetwater Cuisine
RSVP TO ORDER
(757) 403-7073
Visit SweetwaterCuisine.com or connect on social media

