PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Just because we have taken a break from featuring talented chefs in kitchen does not mean that great food is not happening in Hampton Roads. Today, we checked in with Moriah DeVito on how things are going at Stuft Restaurant and Food Truck in Hampton.
Stuft Restaurant & Food Truck
Pick Up & Delivery
DoorDash or Grubhub
Place your order online at STUFTSTREETFOOD.com or call (757) 224-1314.
- Today’s Takeout: Stuft
- Military Minute: Bringing The Fight To COVID-19
- Your Stress, Handled Your Way!
- Legal Matters: Motorcycle Safety
- Darryl Strawberry Goes to Bat Against Colon Cancer