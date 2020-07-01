Today’s Takeout: Spartan Gyros

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The “g” may be silent but the mouth-watering meats and tzatziki sauce speak for themselves at this Peninsula hot spot for gyros, burgers, salads, and desserts. Today, Anastasia Stratigakos talked about how you can use the delivery service to treat yourself from the comfort of your home, check out at the drive-through, or enjoy a seat at the patio and now — inside the dining room!

Spartan Gyros
1347 Richmond Road
Williamsburg
(757) 220-5410
SpartanGyros.com
Facebook @spartangyrosWBG

