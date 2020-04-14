Today’s Takeout: Southern Flair Pub House

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Shani Yourman from Southern Flair Pub House joined us for Today’s Takeout to tell us about how they are helping those in need with their “Flavored With Spice” Facebook page.

Southern Flair Pub House
Southern Flair Pub House is temporarily closed, but they’re still serving to go orders and offering essentials and grocery items at West Beach Tavern… 5000 Cleveland Street in Virginia Beach.
(757) 473-2200
Facebook @FlavoredWithSpice

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

