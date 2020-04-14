Today’s Takeout: Southern Flair Pub House

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Shani Yourman from Southern Flair Pub House joined us for Today’s Takeout to tell us about how they are helping those in need with their “Flavored With Spice” Facebook page.
Southern Flair Pub House
Southern Flair Pub House is temporarily closed, but they’re still serving to go orders and offering essentials and grocery items at West Beach Tavern… 5000 Cleveland Street in Virginia Beach.
(757) 473-2200
Facebook @FlavoredWithSpice
More From HRS!
- Deaths hit 45 at Virginia care home called ‘virus’s dream’
- Williamsburg woman dies in retirement community after positive COVID-19 diagnosis
- Safer Appliance Shopping
- Battle over when to reopen US escalates
- Put Money In The Food Bank, And Invest In Your Community