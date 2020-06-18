PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Restaurants everywhere have made adjustments to accommodate social distancing, but the folks at Southern Flair Pub House have taken it a step further. Shani Yourman and Chef Mark Greene joined us with the details in Today’s Takeout.

Southern Flair Pub House

1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake

(757) 842-4300

SouthernFlairPH.com

Find them on Facebook!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southern Flair Pub House.

