Today’s Takeout: Shorty’s Diner

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Plenty of restaurants are packaging up dinner but “Shorty’s” owner Tony Short knows his customers are craving their lunch and breakfast specials! Now you can order your omelets, club sandwiches and house-made meatloaf from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.!

Shorty’s Diner

Curbside service daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

627 Merrimac Trail in Williamsburg

(757) 603-6674

ShortysDinerVa.com

Facebook @shortys diner

