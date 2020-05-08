Today’s Takeout: Shorty’s Diner

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Plenty of restaurants are packaging up dinner but “Shorty’s” owner Tony Short knows his customers are craving their lunch and breakfast specials! Now you can order your omelets, club sandwiches and house-made meatloaf from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.!

Shorty’s Diner
Curbside service daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
627 Merrimac Trail in Williamsburg
(757) 603-6674
ShortysDinerVa.com
Facebook @shortys diner

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories