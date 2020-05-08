Today’s Takeout: Shorty’s Diner

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Plenty of restaurants are packaging up dinner but “Shorty’s” owner Tony Short knows his customers are craving their lunch and breakfast specials! Now you can order your omelets, club sandwiches and house-made meatloaf from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.!
Shorty’s Diner
Curbside service daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
627 Merrimac Trail in Williamsburg
(757) 603-6674
ShortysDinerVa.com
Facebook @shortys diner
