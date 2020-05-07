Today’s Takeout: Schooners Grill

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From salads and steamed shrimp to steaks and desserts, Schooners Grill in Newport News has dinner waiting for you curbside! Schooners Grill General Manager Rob Ackermann joined us for Today’s Takeout with how they have rolled with the winds of change.
Schooners Grill
12567 Warwick Blvd
Newport News
(757) 599-4144
SchoonersGrill.com
Facebook @schooners grill Newport News to check out the menu and order ahead
MORE FROM HRS!
- Study: Coronavirus appears to die quickly in direct sunlight
- Norfolk toddler’s death in December ruled a homicide; 13-year-old relative charged with murder
- Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic; adds 46 self-swab test sites
- NFL star Earl Thomas’ wife arrested, Austin police say she held him at gunpoint over affair
- Tangier Island keeps its social distance against COVID-19