Today’s Takeout: Schooners Grill

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From salads and steamed shrimp to steaks and desserts, Schooners Grill in Newport News has dinner waiting for you curbside! Schooners Grill General Manager Rob Ackermann joined us for Today’s Takeout with how they have rolled with the winds of change.

Schooners Grill
12567 Warwick Blvd
Newport News
(757) 599-4144
SchoonersGrill.com
Facebook @schooners grill Newport News to check out the menu and order ahead

