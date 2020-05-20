Today’s Takeout: Sal’s By Victor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you fancy an Italian feast, Sal’s By Victor is standing by to take your order. We caught up with owner and chef Vittorio Minichiello to hear all about the curbside carry out and preparations the staff is making now to safely welcome folks back to the table.

Sal’s By Victor
Touchless takeout and delivery
1242 Richmond Road, Williamsburg
(757) 220-2641
Order online at SalsByVictor.com
Connect on Facebook and Instagram @salsbyvictor

