Today’s Takeout: Sal’s By Victor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you fancy an Italian feast, Sal’s By Victor is standing by to take your order. We caught up with owner and chef Vittorio Minichiello to hear all about the curbside carry out and preparations the staff is making now to safely welcome folks back to the table.

Sal’s By Victor

Touchless takeout and delivery

1242 Richmond Road, Williamsburg

(757) 220-2641

Order online at SalsByVictor.com

Connect on Facebook and Instagram @salsbyvictor

