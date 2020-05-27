Today’s Takeout: Rustic Spoon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Rustic Spoon has limited patio seating and unlimited dedication to their customers! Today, Ryan Hines explained how this new spot in Virginia Beach will offer some offer outdoor seating, as well as “to-go” services for folks who do not want to go anywhere else for breakfast, brunch, and lunch!

The Rustic Spoon
Lunch & dinner – weekend brunch
1658 Pleasure House Road
Virginia Beach
(757) 937-8930
Facebook & Instagram @The Rustic Spoon VB

