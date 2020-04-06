Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Today’s Takeout: Redwood Smoke Shack

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From taking care of their customers, to taking care of their own, Pit-master Bob Roberts says Redwood Smoke Shack is dedicated to feeding the needs of the local community.

Redwood Smoke Shack
Open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until sold out
Call (757) 624-1000 for curbside pickup.
Mobile ordering available through doordash and grubhub
10 percent off to military, police, first responders & healthcare professionals.
“Give a Meal, Take a Meal”
Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram @redwoodsmoke

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories