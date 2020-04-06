Today’s Takeout: Redwood Smoke Shack

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From taking care of their customers, to taking care of their own, Pit-master Bob Roberts says Redwood Smoke Shack is dedicated to feeding the needs of the local community.
Redwood Smoke Shack
Open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until sold out
Call (757) 624-1000 for curbside pickup.
Mobile ordering available through doordash and grubhub
10 percent off to military, police, first responders & healthcare professionals.
“Give a Meal, Take a Meal”
Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram @redwoodsmoke
