PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s Takeout went south real quick! South to the wonderful OBX where Eric Reece from Outer Banks Brewing in Kill Devil Hills says the fun is just getting underway.
Outer Banks Brewing Station
Now open with limited dine-in and outdoor seating
Takeout and Curbside Pickup Still Available.
600 S. Croatan Highway
Kill Devil Hills
(252) 449-2739
OBBREWING.com
Connect on social media!
MORE FROM HRS!
- Today’s Takeout: Outer Banks Brewing Station
- Today’s Takeout: Jimmy’s Oven and 501 Bar and Grill
- Today’s Takeout: Jolly Roger
- Today’s Takeout: Colonial Pancake House
- Today’s Takeout: Pigman’s Bar-B-Que