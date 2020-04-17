Today’s Takeout: Mermaid Catering

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It is Pungo strawberry season and this weekend! Mermaid Catering has some delicious strawberry desserts and so much more for you to enjoy!

Mermaid Catering
The Virginia Beach catering company offers family dinners, snacks, and desserts available Friday through Sunday.
Curbside Pick Up and delivery options are available.
Order online at mermaidcatering.com/shop or call (757) 358-7904.
If you’d like to sponsor a meal, email tastytreasures@mermaidcatering.com.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***