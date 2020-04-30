Today’s Takeout: Mermaid Catering

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are looking for a way to show your appreciation for essential workers… a delicious meal is a great way to do it! Mermaid Catering is making it easy and they joined us for Today’s Takeout with the details.

Mermaid Catering
Family Dinners, snacks, and desserts
Curbside pick up and delivery options available Friday through Sunday
“Text from Your Car” menu option as well
Order online at MermaidCatering.com/Shop or call (757) 358-7904

To sponsor a meal or donate to the CoVa Community Meal Train email: tastytreasures@mermaidcatering.com

Trending stories