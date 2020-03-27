Today’s Takeout: McDonald’s of Hampton Roads and North East NC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As much as Owner Operator Jim Wheelan misses seeing customers in the dining room, he says the important thing is making sure you can still get your McDonald’s favorites to go! Drive-thru windows are still open, and delivery services can bring those famous fries right to your door.

McDonald’s of Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina Free delivery on orders $15 or more through April 6th with Door Dash & Uber Eats.

Drive-thru and takeout available at most locations.

